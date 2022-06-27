Freedom Week in Florida: Here’s what you can buy without paying sales tax

What you can buy tax-free during Florida Freedom Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just in time for the summer, starting July 1, you can save money on entertainment purchases, recreational sporting and outdoor items.

The second annual Freedom Week runs from Friday, July 1 through Thursday, July 7. Recreational items such as fishing, camping, sporting, boating, and pool supplies are among the list of items you can take advantage of purchasing during the seven-day tax-free holiday.

Also, you can purchase event and performance tickets for concerts, sporting events, and plays scheduled to be held between July 1 - December 31. Admission to museums, state parks, and season tickets are also included.

The tax-free holiday does not include rentals of any eligible items or purchases made at theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments, or airports.

Freedom Week was signed into law by Gov. DeSantis last year.

For a full list of eligible items and their qualifications, visit floridarevenue.com.