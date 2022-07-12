IN PHOTOS: Sri Lanka citizens storm streets, presidential palace in anger over economy

Protesters stand on a vandalised police water canon truck and shout slogans at the entrance to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Citizens of Sri Lanka have done more than just protest and make their voices heard in recent weeks regarding what they view as bad economic conditions.

The people have gone way beyond that, storming and overtaking the palatial residences of the both the prime minister and president, forcing each to resign.

To view a video on Twitter of citizens storming the president’s house, click or tap here.

What the future holds for the country in light of the turmoil remains to be seen, but the images of the people’s anger have sure been striking lately.

Here is a collection of photos from the Associated Press showing scenes from the protests.

People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksas official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sri Lankas opposition political parties will meet Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the countrys president and prime minister offered to resign in the countrys most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nations economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksas official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Protesters stand on a vandalised police water canon truck and shout slogans at the entrance to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man plays piano at prime minister's official residence on the second day after it was it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People queue up to visit President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sri Lankans climb atop a makeshift scaffolding to hoist the national flag near the site of a nationwide protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Protesters walk past a vandalised security gate at the entrance to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Protesters sit and walk around after storming in at the Sri Lankan president's office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed over a worsening economic crisis. It was the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office. (AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Protesters, many carrying Sri Lankan flags, gather outside the presidents office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Sri Lankan protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and nearby office on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation's worst economic crisis. (AP Photo/Thilina Kaluthotage) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Protesters storm in at the Sri Lankan president's official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed over a worsening economic crisis. It was the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office. (AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Protesters sing and dance after storming in at the Sri Lankan president official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed over a worsening economic crisis. It was the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office. (AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Protesters shout anti government slogans at the ongoing protest site outside Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office three days after it was stormed by anti government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)