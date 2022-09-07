Have some extra cash lying around? You might have chance to see Titanic wreck

For fans of the Titanic, this could be quite an opportunity.

No, you won’t find the necklace Rose threw into the ocean at the end of that movie, and it’s likely scavengers and treasure hunters have already taken anything valuable from the sunken ship since it was discovered in 1985 at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean some 400 nautical miles from Newfoundland.

But if you have some extra money you’re looking to spend and are willing to be patient with an application process, you might have a chance to see the Titanic wreckage up-close-and-personal.

OceanGate Expeditions is now taking applications to go on a trip to the Titanic’s wreckage in May.

So, what is needed to claim one of the spots on those expeditions?

First and foremost, will cost $250,000 to go on the expedition, but there is also more to the process.

Those interested will have to fill out an application and go through an interview stage. If selected there will then be a training session and then of course, payment will be required.

Ad

Those who apply and eventually go on the mission also must have the following, according to the OceanGate website:

Be able to board small boats (Zodiacs) in rough seas.

Be at least 18 years of age at the time the expedition commences.

Be comfortable in dynamic environments where plans and timetables may change.

Demonstrate basic strength, balance, mobility and flexibility (i.e. climb a 6-foot step ladder, carry 20 lbs., etc.)

Be able to live aboard a research class expedition vessel with the operations crew.

Possess a valid passport and can legally travel internationally

In a recent voyage to the wreckage site, OceanGate obtained the first 8K quality photos of the wreck.

Some scientists feel that the it’s a matter of when, not if, the ship’s remains will vanish altogether.

Scientists have said that due to saltwater and sea pressure slowly eating away at what is left, the ship’s remains might only last three decades before disintegrating.

Given that, it might be a good idea to go before it’s gone!

If you had the money, would this be something to consider going on? Let us know in the comments below.