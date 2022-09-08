85º

Celebrities react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

She was 96-years-old

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving her Range Rover car as she attends day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 2, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) (Max Mumby/Indigo, 2021 Max Mumby/Indigo)

Long live the queen!

After living a full 96 years of life, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, Sept. 8 surrounded by her family of loved ones at Balmoral Castle.

She was the longest-reigning monarch in England’s history and was beloved around the world.

The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.

Of course, celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to send condolences to the queen and her family, as well as admire the pillar or strength that she was during her reign.

Here are a few tributes to the queen.

Mick Jagger

Kylie Minogue

Cher

Sir Paul McCartney

Barbara Streisand

Whoopi Goldberg

Victoria Beckham

Elton John

Paddington Bear

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

