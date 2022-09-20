Save $10 on weekend tickets to Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – The Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife festival returns and this time it’s in beautiful Vilano Beach.

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife artfully combines renowned beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best chefs and local culinary superstars, with a chance to experience coastal wildlife up-close, all in one weekend!

The weekend’s events will raise funds and awareness for Vilano Beach Main Street and the GTM Reserve, with the Reserve’s research and education experts on-hand Friday and Saturday, showcasing some fun, interactive programs with coastal wildlife, from sea turtles to alligators!

It’s a culinary weekend experience like no other. Expect to sip and savor great whiskey, spirits, wine, beer and culinary tastings – all oceanside with music and a relaxed Vilano Beach vibe.

Vilano Beach is located only 10 minutes away from historic downtown St. Augustine on Florida’s scenic A1A Byway. Vilano offers a variety of amenities from oceanfront and oceanside opportunities for beach lovers with a wide array of restaurants, hotels and activities – including fishing, surfing, boating and more.

The Vilano Beach Pier is located on the river side of the Matanzas inlet, and it’s one of the best vantage points to watch the sunset over downtown St. Augustine and will also be a focal point location for Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife’s events. Wildlife will be showcased in partnership with the nearby GTM Reserve is a national estuarine research reserve, including a $5 million environmental education facility located just 6 miles north of the Vilano Bridge with 11,000 acres of preservation land and wildlife habitat.