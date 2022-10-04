Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!

The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years.

Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom home situated on a half-acre, double-corner lot will have history buffs wishing they could take a tour today. According to a release, the 1863 Greek Revival home spans 3,440 square feet over three floors. It features 12-foot ceilings and massive windows.

Is one kitchen not enough for your family? No worries. The home comes with a second kitchen and a bedroom with a full bath on the third floor. Another perk — the home is located only three blocks from the historic downtown area with the Atlantic Ocean down the street.

102 South 10th Street, Fernandina Beach | Credit: ECVT Photography/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Now let’s dive into the historical background of the home.

The home was originally used as a hospital for Union troops and was later passed on to Chloe Merrick — a teacher and the Founder of the Children’s Asylum and schools across Fernandina Beach, St. Augustine, North and South Carolina, according to the release.

Merrick arrived in Fernandina in late 1862 and had helped establish a Freedman’s School in Fernandina’s Episcopal Church, where she taught freed slaves. Merrick also become the First Lady of Florida in 1869.

Another famed owner of the home is John Simmons who owned and operated Amelia Island’s ice plant, Ice House, out of the back of the house. John was also the owner of the trolley line that ran across the island to the beach.

102 South 10th Street, Fernandina Beach is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is being sold for $1.265 million by Kelly Powers with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

