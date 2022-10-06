73º

📸 Show us your Halloween & fall photos

Use our SnapJAX feature to see some of the best displays & costumes

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

(Courtesy, Skeleton House of San Antonio)

It’s fall, y’all! And that means it’s time to see all those haunted house displays, creative costumes, spooky pets and pumpkin patches.

SnapJAX is a great way to share and see some of the best fun Halloween and fall happenings around Jacksonville.

To simply enjoy the photos, go to our SnapJAX page and select the Halloween/Fall channel. From there you can choose any of the categories to see different kinds of photos. If you’d like to share and aren’t a News4JAX Insider, SIGN UP HERE!

Here are just a few of the photos we’ve received so far this year:

Pins User

Spider infestation in Palatka

San Mateo
Cathie

2 lil criminals....

Jacksonville Beach
SummerCamp

LOOK HOW COOL HE IS ,HAD TO GET A PIC

Jacksonville
KE Bonfield

Boo!

Jacksonville
Sherry

Happy Halloween, we are giving out candy. Please stop by.....

Jacksonville
Bc904
Jacksonville
TeamBrookins
Jacksonville
Pamhaines
St. Augustine
Pamhaines
St. Augustine
Pamhaines

We have a skeleton party going on

St. Augustine
Pamhaines
Neptune Beach
Ed Van Voorhis

Atlantic beach. Every body floats down here!

Atlantic Beach
Citizen

ᗣ•••ᗤ Pᗣᗧ•MᗣN ᗧ•••ᗣ

Jacksonville
Pins User

Did you know that tourette syndrome is considered a mental illness? My first try at shading

Jacksonville
FernandinaPics

Halloween is just around the corner at the Jacksonville Zoo and gardens.

Jacksonville
FlamingoKimbo

Getting Ready for Fall, Y’all🍁❣️

Jacksonville
FernandinaPics

It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Jacksonville
A Grammy Johnson

Bring on the Fall weather!!

Jacksonville

