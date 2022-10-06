📸 Show us your Halloween & fall photos

It’s fall, y’all! And that means it’s time to see all those haunted house displays, creative costumes, spooky pets and pumpkin patches.
SnapJAX is a great way to share and see some of the best fun Halloween and fall happenings around Jacksonville.
🍂 Fall list: 2022 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area | 🎃 JAXBEST: Vote here for the 2022 JaxBest Pumpkin Patch
To simply enjoy the photos, go to our SnapJAX page and select the Halloween/Fall channel.
Here are just a few of the photos we’ve received so far this year:
Pins User
Spider infestation in Palatka
Cathie
2 lil criminals....
SummerCamp
LOOK HOW COOL HE IS ,HAD TO GET A PIC
KE Bonfield
Boo!
Sherry
Happy Halloween, we are giving out candy. Please stop by.....
Bc904
TeamBrookins
Pamhaines
Pamhaines
Pamhaines
We have a skeleton party going on
Pamhaines
Ed Van Voorhis
Atlantic beach. Every body floats down here!
Citizen
ᗣ•••ᗤ Pᗣᗧ•MᗣN ᗧ•••ᗣ
Pins User
Did you know that tourette syndrome is considered a mental illness? My first try at shading
FernandinaPics
Halloween is just around the corner at the Jacksonville Zoo and gardens.
FlamingoKimbo
Getting Ready for Fall, Y’all🍁❣️
FernandinaPics
It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
A Grammy Johnson
Bring on the Fall weather!!