📸 Show us your Halloween & fall photos

It’s fall, y’all! And that means it’s time to see all those haunted house displays, creative costumes, spooky pets and pumpkin patches.

SnapJAX is a great way to share and see some of the best fun Halloween and fall happenings around Jacksonville.

RELATED: 🍂 Fall list: 2022 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area | 🎃 JAXBEST: Vote here for the 2022 JaxBest Pumpkin Patch

To simply enjoy the photos, go to our SnapJAX page and select the Halloween/Fall channel. From there you can choose any of the categories to see different kinds of photos. If you’d like to share and aren’t a News4JAX Insider, SIGN UP HERE!

Here are just a few of the photos we’ve received so far this year:

Pins User Spider infestation in Palatka 0 s 0

Cathie 2 lil criminals.... 0 s 0

SummerCamp LOOK HOW COOL HE IS ,HAD TO GET A PIC 0 s 0

KE Bonfield Boo! 0 s 0

Sherry Happy Halloween, we are giving out candy. Please stop by..... 0 s 0

Bc904 0 s 2

TeamBrookins 0 s 0

Pamhaines 0 s 0

Pamhaines 0 s 0

Pamhaines We have a skeleton party going on 0 s 1

Pamhaines 0 s 2

Ed Van Voorhis Atlantic beach. Every body floats down here! 0 s 1

Citizen ᗣ•••ᗤ Pᗣᗧ•MᗣN ᗧ•••ᗣ 0 s 1

Pins User Did you know that tourette syndrome is considered a mental illness? My first try at shading 0 s 0

FernandinaPics Halloween is just around the corner at the Jacksonville Zoo and gardens. 0 s 0

FlamingoKimbo Getting Ready for Fall, Y’all🍁❣️ 0 s 0

FernandinaPics It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. 0 s 0