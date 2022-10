JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. The in-person award gala was held on Sept. 17.

News4JAX invites you to take part in a special showing Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. on CW17. Don’t miss this night of celebration and inspiration.

We are just five days away from the Jacksonville Image Awards and News4Jax is excited to celebrate black excellence in Northeast Florida.