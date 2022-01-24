Meet your 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards finalists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The votes are in for the 3rd annual Jacksonville Image Awards.

The annual awards recognize difference makers in the African American community, whether they’re lifelong educators who have found unique ways to reach students or young people leveraging social media into real social progress.

Graham Media Group, CW 17 and News4JAX started collecting your nominations in November and narrowed down the list of nominees to three finalists for seven categories. The public were then allowed to vote for their favorite in each category from Jan. 3 through Jan. 23.

The winners will be announced at a live in-person gala sometime in the third quarter of 2022. The original awards ceremony was scheduled to take place on Feb. 5 but has been postponed due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Florida.

Without further ado, here are your Jacksonville Image Awards finalists (VOTE BELOW):

The ‘Trailblazer’ Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

The ‘One to Watch’ Award presented by Johnson & Johnson Vision: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

The ‘Be the Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

The ‘Music Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

The ‘Innovator Award’ presented by VyStar Credit Union: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industries.

The ‘Education Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

The ‘Pinnacle Award’ presented by The Porter Firm: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.