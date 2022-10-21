Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go

Marilyn Parker soared the skies with the Blue Angels on Friday as a preview of what's to come on Saturday and Sunday for the big air show.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show.

What to expect

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m.

The event is free to attend — no tickets are needed and parking is also free.

This weekend marks the Angels’ first air show at NAS Jacksonville since the pandemic.

Featured in the air show this weekend are the FA-18 Super Hornet and the C 130-J Super Hercules, affectionately known as Fat Albert.

Those with authorized base access will be allowed to enter the Birmingham Gate for normal daily business however, they will not be allowed access to the flight line area, according to a release.

Click here for a complete program for the Air Show.

What to bring & leave behind

Everyone entering the Air Show must pass through walk-through metal detectors and scanner checkpoints at the pedestrian gate. Vehicles will be inspected upon entry to the Naval Air Station. Tailgating/Parties are NOT allowed in the parking areas. Open fires or grills are strictly prohibited.

Permitted Items

Purses/Backpacks

Medical Items (I.E. Medications) Or Child Infant Care Products

Portable/Lawn Chairs

Cameras

Child Stroller/Wagon/Walker

Binoculars/Optics

Prohibited Items

Outside Food And Beverage

Alcohol

Coolers

Cooking Grills/Smokers/Cookers (NO TAILGAITING)

Popup Tents

Large Sun Umbrellas

Animals/Pets (Service Animals Only)

Bicycles/Skateboards/Rollerblades/Motorized Cycles Or Units (Handicap Chair/Unit Only)

Kites/Balloons/Radio-Controlled Devices (I.E. Drones, 2-Way Radios, Etc.)

Fireworks (All Types)

Firearms, Ammunition And Weapons/Contraband (Such As Knives, Pepper Spray, Stun Guns, Medical Cannabis, Illegal/Controlled Substances, Etc.)

Disguising/Concealing Costumes (Halloween/Party)

How to get there

The air show is located at Naval Air Station Jacksonville at 6801 Roosevelt Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32210.

Directions to Naval Air Station Jacksonville:

From North of Jacksonville:

From Jacksonville International Airport, take I-95 South to Exit 111 (I-10) toward Lake City/Tallahassee. Continue West on I-10 for a short distance and take Exit 361 (on the left) toward US-17 South/Roosevelt Boulevard. Continue South on Roosevelt Boulevard for approximately six miles. The base will be on your left. You will be directed to the Alleghney (Commercial) Gate for air show access and event parking. As you enter on Yorktown Avenue, all traffic lanes will provide you with access to a designated parking location. Traffic signs and police officers will direct you into an authorized parking zone. Do not disrupt traffic flow or delay other visitors by attempting to drive around traffic control points.

From South of Jacksonville:

From I-95 take Exit 337 and merge onto I-295 North (on the left). Continue on I-295 North, crossing the St. John’s River and take the first exit (Exit 10) toward NAS Jacksonville/HWY 17 North. The base will be on your right. Do NOT enter through the Birmingham Gate. You will need to enter the base through the Yorktown (Main) Gate for air show access and event parking. As you enter on Yorktown Avenue, all traffic lanes will provide you with access to a designated parking location. Traffic signs and police officers will direct you into an authorized parking zone. Do not disrupt traffic flow or delay other visitors by attempting to drive around traffic control points.

Please note that the entire air show event will be restricted to airfield locations north of Yorktown Avenue. Visitors will not be allowed south of Yorktown Avenue at any time during the weekend event. Upon completion of each daily show, the traffic patterns will be reversed to assist visitors in exiting the installation safely.

Click here to download the map of the air show!