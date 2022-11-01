Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special month-long promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions.

During Kids Free November, listed participants will offer free admission and specials for up to five children under the age of 12 with each general adult admission purchased. The offer is valid from Nov. 1 - Nov. 30, 2022.

“Let your kids explore, learn something new and spend some quality family time, even when you are on a budget, in Jacksonville!” Visit Jacksonville said.

Kids Free November participating attractions include:

Jacksonville is also home to many free family attractions, including the Beaches Museum and History Park, Riverside Arts Market, Downtown ArtWalk, Jacksonville Farmers Market, Kingsley Plantation, Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens and Fort Caroline National Memorial.

For more information about Kids Free November, click here.