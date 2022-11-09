WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Nicole slams into east coast

Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.
Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm makes its way to the east coast.
To track Hurricane Nicole, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville.
Daytona Beach
Port Canaveral
Flagler Beach
Orlando
Jacksonville Beach
Hollywood Beach
Deerfield Beach
Cocoa Beach
Marathon
Tampa
Key West
