Titan Taunt: UPS driver (and Jags fan) leaves message for rival fan during delivery

ORLANDO, Fla. – The rivalry is real -- and some good-natured banter between Jaguars fans and Titans fans is certainly to be expected. But one UPS driver in Orlando delivered an unexpected message to a homeowner -- who happened to be a rival fan.

Jeff Nickel, who lives in Orlando, said he can’t stop laughing after watching his doorbell camera. In the video, you can see a UPS driver dropping off a package at the door. However, he had to pass by a hanging Tennessee Titans flag.

The delivery driver, instead of filling out the “Sorry, we missed you” notice he posted to the front door wrote “Go Jags!!” and then held it up to the doorbell camera, pointing at it repeatedly before sticking it to the door.

Nickel said when he got home he looked around to see if a neighbor punked him. He added they have some Buffalo Bills fans across the street and thought it might be them.

Nickel turned to his wife and asked if she picked up a package; to which she said yes. That is when he noticed the pure Jags fan banter. He said he laughed all day about it and mentioned it’s the kind of rivalry we need more of.

Nickel said “Well played, UPS driver” while adding “Titan Up!”

That delivery driver was Declan Meehan. He too lives and works in Orlando but is a Jags fan.

I am him!! I’ll be at the game tomorrow, Budzone https://t.co/0oZiNxeVqx — Declan (@DeclanMeehan13) January 7, 2023

As luck would have it, both Nickel and Meehan are going to be at the game Saturday night.

Obviously, they will represent their respective teams, but with the pre-game ribbing, Nickel said he reached out to Meehan to try to meet up at the game. “Gotta love the internet,” Nickel said.

Jags fans praised Meehan. Some even said he deserves a raise.

City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also tweeted about it.