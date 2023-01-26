Drive-in laser light show coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Look up! A Jaw-dropping, family-friendly laser light show is coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds!

Grab your favorite people, pile into your car and drive to Callahan for a show featuring lights that dance to music. The spectacular show will be in town from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.

“The family-friendly laser shows include some of your favorite Musical Hits from 70′s, 80′s, 90′s, current hits to classic rock!” the company said. “All choreographed with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and large screen laser projection!”

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be on-site for those feeling snack-ish.

Here’s the breakdown of the shows: (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

7 p.m. laser show to current and Classic Pop hits every night

9 p.m. laser show to Classic Rock on Friday & Saturday

10:30 p.m. laser show to Metallica laser show on Friday & Saturday

Tickets begin at $29 per car. News4JAX did confirm with Northeast Florida Fairgrounds that this event is happening during the dates above (we all remember the hot air balloon fiasco).

Click here to purchase tickets or order by phone at 678-701-6114. Tickets must be purchased in advance, according to the company.