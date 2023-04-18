Third week of Jax River Jams kicks off this Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville will continue to kick back to some songs by the St. Johns this Thursday.

The third week of the annual Jax River Jams takes the stage on April 20 with some nationally known and local acts.

Alternative Rock darlings Grouplove will headline this week’s lineup. The Grammy-nominated band is best known for their seminal indie-pop anthem “Tongue Tied,” which remains a radio favorite.

Before Grouplove goes on — acclaimed local acts Faze Wave and Liza Attic will be warming up the crowd.

Guests can rock out at Riverfront Plaza when gates open at 5 pm. The first opening act goes on at 5:30 and headliners will be performing at 8:30.

Food trucks, local craft beer & spirits will also be on-site.

The concert is free to the public. Next week is the final Jax River Jams concert of 2023.

Location: 2 West Independent DriveJacksonville, FL 32202