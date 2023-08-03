Free ‘Sea and Sky Air Show’ returns to Jacksonville Beach

(Will Dickey, Will Dickey/Florida Times-Union)

The U.S Navy's Blue Angels fly over as Jacksonville Beach Police Officer Thomas Harper and lifeguard Josh Mullis look on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. The flyover was a salute to first responders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Sea and Sky Air Show is returning to Jacksonville Beach this October.

The free event — headlined by the iconic United States Navy Blue Angels — will take place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

There will also be “jaw-dropping displays” from top military and civilian flight teams, a release from the City of Jacksonville said.

“Weekend activities include live entertainment, a dynamic street festival with aircraft and military vehicle displays, exhilarating simulators, recruitment booths, and a dedicated kids fun zone,” the release said.

The event is free, but tickets will be sold for a VIP Experience.

