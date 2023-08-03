Free ‘Sea and Sky Air Show’ returns to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Sea and Sky Air Show is returning to Jacksonville Beach this October.
The free event — headlined by the iconic United States Navy Blue Angels — will take place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.
There will also be “jaw-dropping displays” from top military and civilian flight teams, a release from the City of Jacksonville said.
“Weekend activities include live entertainment, a dynamic street festival with aircraft and military vehicle displays, exhilarating simulators, recruitment booths, and a dedicated kids fun zone,” the release said.
The event is free, but tickets will be sold for a VIP Experience.