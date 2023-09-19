Your events guide for 2023 River City Pride 🏳️‍🌈

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready for the biggest community Pride celebration Jacksonville has ever seen?

River City Pride announced a 10-day celebration featuring multiple LGBTQIA+ businesses around Northeast Florida.

Events range from comedy shows, parades, festivals, bingo, parties and more!

Related: River City Pride makes list of ‘best Pride parades and festivals in the U.S. to celebrate LGBTQ rights’

News4JAX has compiled the list of events from River City Pride and has listed them in order by date below.

Thursday, Sept. 28

MixHer is hosting a Pride Welcome Party at the Greenhouse at 6 p.m. “Who’s ready to kick off Jacksonville Pride?!?! - MixHer is teaming up with RiverCity Pride to host a special MixHer edition at TGH Thursday, September 28th, 6-10 pm!” Click here for more details. Address: 200 Riverside AveSuite 2Parking Garage Open -- We Validate!

Friday, Sept. 29

Start off Pride the right way with one big party! The Official JaxRCPride Kick-off party will be held at 8 p.m. at Deerwood Castle with special guest Circuit DJ/Producer Nick Stracener. Tickets are $25. Click here to purchase tickets. Address: 7601 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Saturday, Sept. 30

An Equality Florida Gala after-party will be held at Hardwicks Bar in Downtown Jacksonville at 10 p.m. Address: 100 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Sunday, Oct. 1

Juicy’s Pride Tea Dance will be held at Eclipse Bar & Nightclub at 4 p.m. and will feature performances by Sondra Todd, Sweet Tea, and Josephine Longstroke at 6 p.m. Address: 4219 St. Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Tuesday, Oct. 3

A Pride Bingo Night hosted by Karissa Wade will be held at Hamburger Mary’s at 7 p.m. Address: 3333 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Wednesday, Oct. 4

A family pride game night will take place at Dart Bar and Keg & Coin from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A cosplay game night will be held at 9 p.m. Address: 1271 King St, Jacksonville, FL, United States, Florida

Wednesday, Oct.4

A Pup Pride Party will be held at Boot Rack Saloon at 7 p.m. Address: 4751 Lenox Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Thurs. Oct. 5

JaxRCPride alongside Jax Black Pride announced its second annual Comedy for Pride night which will feature Flame Monroe and Sampson McCormick. The show will be hosted by Sondra Todd. More information will become available closer to the date.

Friday, Oct. 6

MixHer is hosting a Pride Happy Hour at Alewife Bottleshop and Tasting Room at 6 p.m. Address: 1035 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Friday, Oct. 6

Birdies is hosting a Jack Pride Happy Hour at 6 p.m. Address: 1044 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Friday, Oct. 6

Inchahoots is hosting a Pride Dance Night at 9 p.m. Address: 711 Edison Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Saturday, Oct. 7

River City Pride is hosting its festival and cabaret from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free event will feature vendors, food trucks, and performances of all types. Click here for more information. News4JAX and CW17 will be at the festival handing out ‘Swag Bags’ during the community event. Address: 831 College St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Saturday, Oct. 7

Stonewall Sports is hosting a Silent Disco Pride Party at the VyStar Breezway at 10 p.m. More information will become available closer to date.

Sunday, Oct. 8

The moment you’ve all been waiting for! Jacksonville’s Pride Parade will be held at 2 p.m. and will feature dozens of floats that will weave through Riverside and 5 Points. Click here for more details.

A pride viewing party will be held at Park Place in 5 Points at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

An official Jax RCPride Closing Party will be held at Park Place following the parade.

Click here for more information.

WJXT & CW17 are proud media sponsors of the 2023 River City Pride. Those who sign up to become a News4JAX Insider — or show proof they are already one — will receive a Graham Media Group “Swag Bag.”