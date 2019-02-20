This Keurig machine serves up cocktails instead of coffee

When single-serve coffee machines came out like the Keurig, it changed the way many people consume their morning cup of joe, so it's no surprise that the brand is bringing single-serve beverages to the next level. Let us introduce to you the Drinkworks Home Bar.

Now before you die and go to margarita heaven, let us explain how this fancy machine turns little pods into refreshing alcoholic beverages.

The Drinkworks Home Bar works basically like a classic Keurig, except booze is the final product. All you do is put in a pod for whatever drink you want, press a button and voila -- you now have a single-serve beer, cocktail or glass of wine ready for you in seconds.

Keurig teamed up with Anheuser-Busch to create this wonderful machine, and when it launches later this year, people will be able to chose from up to 15 different alcoholic beverages to make in the machine. In addition to beer and wine, you'll be able to make a cosmo, a Moscow mule and many other tasty drinks.

"Insider" reports that the Drinkworks Home Bar will cost you $299 for the machine alone. Each pod will go for $4, and to operate the machine you also need CO2 tanks, which go for $7 a tank. So is it cheaper to drink at home with your boozy Keurig, or go out on the town for a night?

Depending on what city you live in, a night out with lots of drinks can get pretty expensive, so the fancy cocktails the Drinkworks Home Bar can make will likely be way cheaper than a night out drinking cosmopolitans. However, buying a six-pack of Bud Light or a cheap bottle of wine is still less pricey than the beer and wine pods, so maybe just stick to the cocktail pods if you want to purchase the machine.

In the meantime, we’ll be counting down the days until this bad boy is officially for sale. You can watch a video of the fancy machine in action below. Cheers!

Click here for more information.