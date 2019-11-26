Recipe: Broiled Salmon and Potatoes with Dill Vinaigrette

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

Prep:

Cut fennel in half and remove core. Slice fennel and shallots (about 3/4 cup each). Crush bagel chips.

Steps:

Place oven rack 6-inches from broiler, then preheat broiler on HIGH. Line baking sheet with foil. Place potatoes in large microwave-safe dish and cover; microwave on HIGH for 8–10 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork.

Meanwhile, combine in food processor bowl: dill (discard stems), 1 tablespoon shallots, mustard, vinegar, 1 teaspoon seasoning, and 1/4 cup oil; process until combined. Set vinaigrette aside.

Combine remaining 1/4 cup oil and 3 teaspoons seasoning in large bowl until blended; reserve 2 tablespoons for later use. Add to bowl: potatoes, fennel, and remaining shallots; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes, fennel, and shallots in single layer on baking sheet; broil 4–6 minutes or until vegetables have browned.