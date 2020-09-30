Publix recipe: Pan seared scallops with sweet corn succotash

Jacksonville – Ingredients:

3 ears fresh corn, husks and silks removed 1 lb Patagonian scallops, thawed 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1 tablespoon canola oil 4 slices bacon, coarsely chopped 8 oz tomato trinity mix (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers) 1 cup baby lima beans, drained 1 tablespoon blackening seasoning 1/2 cup half-and-half 1 tablespoon chives, coarsely chopped (optional) Prep: Remove corn husks and silks; slice kernels off cobs (2–3 cups) into medium bowl. Scrape cobs with back of knife to release remaining juices. Thaw scallops.

Steps:

1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Season scallops with salt and pepper. Place oil in pan, then add scallops; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until golden, opaque, and firm. Remove pan from heat; transfer scallops to plate and cover to keep warm.

2. Add chopped bacon to same pan (wash hands); cook 4–5 minutes or until crisp. Drain bacon fat, reserving one tablespoon in pan. Stir in trinity mix and beans; cook 2–3 minutes or until soft. Combine blackening seasoning, half-and-half, and corn; add to pan.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 3–4 more minutes, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Transfer corn mixture to serving dish; top with scallops and chives (if desired). Serve.