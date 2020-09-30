Publix recipe: Southwest shrimp taco salad with avocado ranch

Jacksonville, FL – Total Time - 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

2 ears fresh corn, husks and silks removed Nonstick aluminum foil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced 2 oz tortilla chips (2 cups) 4 oz shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 (8-oz) bag mini sweet pepper rings 1/4 cup sliced black olives, drained 1 1/2 lb medium peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed 2 tablespoons taco seasoning 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped 4 cups shredded lettuce 1/2 cup cilantro avocado yogurt dressing Prep: Remove corn husks and silks; slice kernels off cobs (2–3 cups) into medium bowl. Scrape cobs with back of knife to release remaining juices. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Slice onion.

Steps:

1. Place chips and cheese in food processor bowl; process until finely chopped. Spread mixture evenly in thin layer on foil-lined baking sheet; bake 10–12 minutes or until golden and crispy.

2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add peppers and onions; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables begin to brown. Add corn and olives; cook 2–3 more minutes or until corn is tender. Meanwhile, coat shrimp with taco seasoning (wash hands).

3. Stir shrimp into onion mixture; cook 4–5 more minutes and until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Transfer shrimp to large serving platter.

4. Chop cilantro. Place lettuce in medium bowl; toss with cilantro and dressing until coated. Place salad over shrimp. Crumble chip and cheese mixture; sprinkle over salad. Serve.