Publix recipe: Mixed green salad with french dijon vinaigrette

2 oz red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

6 oz olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1/2 lb assorted baby greens

1/2 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup bacon, sliced, rendered, drained

2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1 English cucumber, seeded, sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup brioche croutons

Method

Add vinegar, mustard and honey in a food processor. Blend together before slowly adding oil. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper.

Add salad greens to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle 1 oz dressing over greens; toss gently to coat. Portion greens on plates; garnish with remaining ingredients.