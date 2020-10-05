Publix recipe: Mixed green salad with french dijon vinaigrette

Jacksonville, FL – Ingredients
2 oz red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
6 oz olive oil
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
1/2 lb assorted baby greens
1/2 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup bacon, sliced, rendered, drained
2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
1 English cucumber, seeded, sliced
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup brioche croutons
Method
Add vinegar, mustard and honey in a food processor. Blend together before slowly adding oil. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper.
Add salad greens to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle 1 oz dressing over greens; toss gently to coat. Portion greens on plates; garnish with remaining ingredients.