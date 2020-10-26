Publix recipe: German potato salad with bacon and parsely

jacksonville, fl – Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola oil 6 slices thick cut bacon, coarsely chopped 1 shallot, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1/4 cup sherry vinegar 2 tablespoons porter & spicy brown mustard 24 oz baby Dutch potatoes, halved lengthwise 1/4 cup water Plastic wrap

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 2 green onions, thinly sliced 1/2 cup Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

Steps:

1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium for 2–3 minutes. Add oil and bacon and cook 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and set aside. Leave 4 tablespoons bacon fat in pan.

2. Add shallot and garlic to pan. Cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened and fragrant. Whisk in vinegar and mustard until emulsified then reduce heat to low.

3. Place potatoes in large microwave-safe bowl with 1/4 cup water. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and microwave on HIGH 7–9 minutes or until tender; drain.

4. Add to pan: potatoes, salt, green onions, and parsley. Raise heat to medium-high and cook 2–3 more minutes, stirring often, until potatoes absorb dressing. Stir in reserved bacon; serve.