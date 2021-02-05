Try Melanie Lawson’s Buffalo sauce recipe... if you dare!

Morning Show anchor Melanie Lawson shared her delicious recipe for buffalo sauce, so you can try some at home.

Beware, though, it’s definitely got a kick!

Ingredients

2/3 cup hot pepper sauce

½ cup cold unsalted butter

1½ teaspoon white vinegar

1/3 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt to taste

Directions

Melt the butter first and whisk in a little flour to make a roux. Stir constantly until it thickens to your desired consistency.

Add the hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, garlic powder and salt.

As soon as the liquid begins to bubble on the sides of the pot, remove from heat, stir with the whisk and set aside.

Pour over your wings of choice and enjoy!