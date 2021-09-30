Original M Shack burger joint abruptly closing doors

No. 4: M Shack on Margaret Street in Riverside. Traditional cheeseburgers get a gourmet twist, with items like the Insanity Burger, which packs a patty in between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – After 10 years, “M Shack” in Atlantic Beach is permanently closing its doors.

The burger joint announced the abrupt closure on Facebook.

The company wrote: Valued guests, After careful and intentional consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our M Shack Atlantic Beach Location as of Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Our team has greatly enjoyed serving the community of Atlantic Beach, and all of the support and love from every one of you has really meant the world to us. We are sad to have to say goodbye, but it has certainly been our pleasure to have served you over the years. We hope you will continue to dine with us at our Nocatee and Town Center Locations.”

Ad

RELATED | M-Shack shuts down Riverside location for reboot

Michael Hosto, a customer who recently visited the burger joint, said he asked the manager why they decided to close.

“I spoke to the manager today. I asked him why? He said: ‘I can’t get anyone to come to work. I’m working 12 hours a day, every day, and I just can’t do it anymore.’ It’s not the first restaurant that’s failed because of this reason.”

M Shack has two other locations: Nocatee Town Center, 641 Crosswater Parkway in Ponte Vedra Beach, and St. Johns Town Center, 10281 Midtown Parkway on Jacksonville’s Southside.