Morning Show Thanksgiving: Citrus Turkey Brine

Once your turkey is thawed, you can brine it in a salt-water mix with spices and liquids to make it more tender so it absorbs more liquid. Here’s a recipe for a tasty citrus brine, courtesy of Bread and Board:
Ingredients:
1 gallon Water
1 Cup Kosher Salt or 1/2 Cup Iodized
1 Cup Brown Sugar
3 Lemons Cut in Half
2 Oranges Cut in Half
3 Bay leaves
2 Tablespoons Whole Black Peppercorn
1 Bunch Fresh Thyme
Assorted Aromatics to taste ( such as cinnamon sticks, star anise, clove or any holiday flavor of your choosing)
Directions:
Boil water, salt, sugar, citrus, thyme, and bay leaves and set aside to cool to at least room temperature.
Toast aromatic spices for 30-60 seconds in dry pan and add to brine.