Morning Show Thanksgiving: Citrus Turkey Brine

Bread & Board joins us to share tips to the perfect Thanksgiving meal, starting with the bird.

Once your turkey is thawed, you can brine it in a salt-water mix with spices and liquids to make it more tender so it absorbs more liquid. Here’s a recipe for a tasty citrus brine, courtesy of Bread and Board:

Ingredients:

1 gallon Water

1 Cup Kosher Salt or 1/2 Cup Iodized

1 Cup Brown Sugar

3 Lemons Cut in Half

2 Oranges Cut in Half

3 Bay leaves

2 Tablespoons Whole Black Peppercorn

1 Bunch Fresh Thyme

Assorted Aromatics to taste ( such as cinnamon sticks, star anise, clove or any holiday flavor of your choosing)

Directions:

Boil water, salt, sugar, citrus, thyme, and bay leaves and set aside to cool to at least room temperature.

Toast aromatic spices for 30-60 seconds in dry pan and add to brine.