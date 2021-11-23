Morning Show Thanksgiving: Cranberry-Apple Holiday Relish

The perfect way to finish off the meal: tasty condiments to top your treats.

We’ve got the perfect way to finish off your holiday meal: with condiments to top your tasty treats.

Here’s the recipe for Cranberry-Apple Holiday Relish from Bread & Board:

Ingredients

2- 12 ounce bags of fresh cranberries

3- sweet red or golden apples

1 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

2 cinnamon sticks

1/2 tsp ground cloves

zest of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup bourbon, Fireball Whiskey, or Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

Directions

Rinse and sort cranberries, discarding any imperfect fruit. Cut apples in 1/4″ dice (peeling is optional). Place all fruit and remaining ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly to dissolve sugar.

When the liquid reaches boiling, reduce to simmer and cook until berries begin to “pop” and the mixture thickens.

Remove from heat and adjust sugar to desired sweetness.

Cool completely.