Need an excuse to pop a bottle? Today is National Drink Wine Day

Who doesn’t enjoy a glass of wine from time to time?

Whether it’s a way to unwind after work or just a tasty beverage to pair with dinner, there are plenty of good reasons to pop a bottle. But in case you were looking for a special occasion to sip your favorite vintage, Friday marks National Drink Wine Day.

That’s right, wine aficionados, there’s an entire day dedicated to your hobby.

Don’t take our word for it, though. National Day Calendar has a nifty explanation of why this holiday exists (besides being an excuse to drink wine), and some recommendations on how to celebrate:

“Moderate drinkers of wine have lower risks of liver disease, type II diabetes, certain kinds of cancers, heart attack and stroke. It can also reduce the bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase the good (HDL).”

As the website notes, you could try a new wine for the occasion. Or you could go straight to the source by visiting a local vineyard. Whatever your plans, drink responsibly and get a designated driver.

The timing of this holiday couldn’t be better.

According to CNN Business, industry experts predict the price of wine could soon reach a five-year low in part because supply is now outpacing demand for California grapes. So, grape growers’ pain is your gain.

Looking for a place to celebrate? No problem. In 2021, you voted Coastal Wine Market as the JaxBest choice for best local wine bar. You’re welcome to try a few wines before committing to a bottle.

If you know of any other great wine bars in town, feel free to share them in the comments.