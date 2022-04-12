10 delicious recipes you’ll want to make for Easter brunch

There’s no better excuse to try out a new breakfast recipe than Easter.

Lots of people tend to go to a buffet where they serve the same boring breakfast foods, but why not change things up and try some new dishes that will delight your taste buds?

From a strawberry french toast bake to a pie filled with biscuits and gravy, we have a feeling your family will never forget this epic brunch.

Is there anything better than a delicious quiche? The best part about making this is that it can feed a lot of people, with not a lot of work involved. Can you imagine making individual sunny-side up eggs for 10? No way! You’ll have this show-stopping brunch recipe done in just an hour. Feel free to substitute any veggies you want with this one, too.

We've all had pancakes more times than we can count, but have you ever had a baked pancake?

You make normal pancake batter, but you pour it into a pan and bake it until it looks golden brown. Cut the pancakes into triangles and serve with some powdered sugar and syrup. Like the recipe above, you can add whatever kinds of fruits and nuts you want. Yum!

This is another great recipe that you can make ahead of time and then put it in the oven. This recipe uses Hawaiian rolls because they are extra great at soaking up all that delicious milk, butter and sugar.

Who doesn't love a good slider? Amp up your favorite breakfast sandwich that you would normally get at a fast-food restaurant with this incredibly easy recipe. You'll use mini-bagels from the grocery store as the bread for this sandwich, along with bacon, cheese and eggs. We'll take all of them, please!

Have we died and gone to brunch heaven? Biscuits and gravy is a brunch staple, but the fact that this takes the iconic dish and turns it into a pie is beyond amazing. While the name of this recipe does sound slightly intimidating, the steps to making this delicious dish are pretty simple.

Some might think that breakfast food and pizza don’t coexist, but this recipe would beg to differ.

Instead of using a traditional pizza dough, use frozen puff pastry instead, so it will have that bread feel to it. Load the pizza up with eggs, cheese, bacon and any other kinds of veggies you’d like.

Need something quick to throw together for brunch that's also a little bit healthy? This recipe is for you.

Granted, adding the bacon takes away some of the healthier aspects, but you can always substitute it. But you know what? It’s a holiday -- keep the real bacon!

Is your mouth watering yet? This dish sounds like a lot of work, but using packaged buttermilk biscuits will make it so much easier to make this recipe. You will fill up each biscuit with a chunk of cream cheese, and the orange glaze that goes on top sounds heavenly.

Brunch can’t be complete without a classic Bloody Mary. Try turning your kitchen into a full Bloody Mary bar with lots of options for garnishes, such as ham, sausage, cheese, pickles, olives or whatever you have lying around.

You’ll need something else to serve if your family doesn’t want Bloody Marys, so try a refreshing smoothie. Not only will it taste delicious, but this drink will give you protein from the cashews and nutrients from frozen cauliflower that’s in it, too. Enjoy!

