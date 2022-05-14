New Mayo Clinic Diet: Mahi Mahi Taco recipe

Healthy eating can be easy and you can make delicious recipes at home, specifically tailored to your dietary needs and lifestyle.
Chef Jennifer Welper demonstrated a Mahi Mahi Taco recipe on The Morning Show
INGREDIENTS:
4 -- 3 oz. Mahi Mahi fillets or bigger fillets cut into 3 oz. servings
1 Tablespoon Blackening spice
8 each Corn tortillas, fresh, warmed
½ cup Shredded cabbage
¼ cup Green onion, diced
½ cup Grated carrot
¼ cup Grated radish
¼ cup Lime mayo
¼ cup Feta cheese, crumbled
PREPARATION:
Preheat grill
Rub Mahi Mahi with spices for at least 4 to 5 minutes.
Lightly spray oil on each side of fish fillet.
Grill fish for 3-4 minutes per side, depending on size of fillet. Internal temperature should be a minimum 140 degrees.
To assemble tacos, place two warm tortillas on a plate. Top with 1 ½ oz. of fish, 2 tablespoons of shredded cabbage, 1 tablespoon diced green onion, 2 tablespoons grated carrot, 1 tablespoon grated radish, 1 tablespoon lime mayo, and 1 tablespoon of feta cheese.
Lime Mayo
1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 Green taco sauce
1 Tablespoon Lime juice
Combine all ingredients.
Number of Servings: 4
Serving Size: 2 tacos