New Mayo Clinic Diet: Mahi Mahi Taco recipe

Eating healthy is a key part of living a longer life, but healthy food doesn't have to lack flavor! Executive Chef Jennifer Welper of Mayo Clinic joins us with some recipes that are both delicious and healthy.

Healthy eating can be easy and you can make delicious recipes at home, specifically tailored to your dietary needs and lifestyle.

Chef Jennifer Welper demonstrated a Mahi Mahi Taco recipe on The Morning Show

INGREDIENTS:

4 -- 3 oz. Mahi Mahi fillets or bigger fillets cut into 3 oz. servings

1 Tablespoon Blackening spice

8 each Corn tortillas, fresh, warmed

½ cup Shredded cabbage

¼ cup Green onion, diced

½ cup Grated carrot

¼ cup Grated radish

¼ cup Lime mayo

¼ cup Feta cheese, crumbled

PREPARATION:

Preheat grill

Rub Mahi Mahi with spices for at least 4 to 5 minutes.

Lightly spray oil on each side of fish fillet.

Grill fish for 3-4 minutes per side, depending on size of fillet. Internal temperature should be a minimum 140 degrees.

To assemble tacos, place two warm tortillas on a plate. Top with 1 ½ oz. of fish, 2 tablespoons of shredded cabbage, 1 tablespoon diced green onion, 2 tablespoons grated carrot, 1 tablespoon grated radish, 1 tablespoon lime mayo, and 1 tablespoon of feta cheese.

Lime Mayo

1 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 Green taco sauce

1 Tablespoon Lime juice

Combine all ingredients.

Number of Servings: 4

Serving Size: 2 tacos