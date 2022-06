Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can

Great news for whiskey lovers!

Coca-cola announces a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey -- putting a cocktail in a can!

Their new product will let consumers enjoy “Jack-and-Cokes” with just the flip of a pop-top.

It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide roll-out. They’ll likely be available in U.S. stores sometime in 2023, according to Yahoo.

The product will feature “Coke” and “Coke Zero” options. The can will have 5% alcohol.