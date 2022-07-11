Here’s how you can score free fries ahead of National Fry Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fry lovers unite!

Two of the top fast-food chains are offering F-R-E-E fries to celebrate National Fry Day on Wednesday.

McDonald’s is giving away free large fries with no purchase necessary on July 13, according to CNN Business.

There is one caveat, though. You will need to order the fries through the McDonald’s app, and customers are required to be members of their loyalty program.

While Wendy’s, on the other hand, is making it a full week celebration. They are offering free fry deals across a five-day span starting Monday, July 11. Like McDonald’s, customers will need to access the Wendy’s app to take advantage of the deals.

Here’s how to get your hands on ketchup’s partner-in-crime: