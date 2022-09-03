Recipe for Sonny’s Grilled Rootbeer Chicken Wings

Tailgating season is now in full swing as college football kicks off this weekend. Joining us today is Sonny's BBQ to show us some easy recipes you can try at home to spice up your tailgating party.

Labor Day weekend is here and so is tailgating season, which is the perfect time to impress everyone with an easy barbeque recipe: Grilled Rootbeer Chicken Wings.

Watch the video above for a demo. The recipe is below.

Ingredients

- 10 whole raw chicken wings, flats and drums separated; tail discarded

- 2 tbsp garlic powder

- 2 tbsp salt

- 2 tbsp black pepper

Sauce

- ½ cup Ketchup

- ½ cup Rootbeer

- 2 tbsp Worchester Sauce

- 2 tbsp Brown Sugar

- ½ tbsp Honey

- ½ tsp onion powder

- ½ tsp garlic powder

- ½ tsp salt

- ½ tsp black pepper

Instructions

1. Combine sauce ingredients into a saucepan and simmer on low for 25 minutes stirring occasionally. Remove from heat to cool.

2. Mix garlic powder, salt, and pepper together and season wings on both sides

3. Set up grill for indirect cooking. (coals placed on only one half.)

4. Place wings on opposite side of the coals allowing chicken to slow cook. Once the chicken reaches and internal temperature of 165 degrees (35 – 45 minutes), immediately move them over the coals. Sear each side (roughly 45 seconds – 60 per side), and remove once the internal temperature has reached 175 degrees.

5. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings in the prepared bbq sauce, and return the wings to the smoker on low heat to caramelize