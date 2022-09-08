Taste of fall: Autumn Spice Milkshake coming to Chick-fil-A locations in Jacksonville

Chick-fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake will be available for a limited time in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You don’t have to go to Starbucks for a pumpkin spice latte to get a taste of fall.

Chick-fil-A is adding its own fall treat. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will be available for a limited time in Jacksonville starting Monday, Sept. 12.

It’s the chain’s first new milkshake flavor available nationwide in four years.

The dessert is described as a hand-spun milkshake that combines Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies.

And that’s not Chick-fil-A’s only addition that will be coming to Jacksonville locations for a limited time beginning next week. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which was originally introduced as a seasonal item last year, will be returning to the menu.

Would you try either of these items? Let us know in the comments below.