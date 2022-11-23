Frying a turkey? 5 safety reminders before you cook your bird

Frying a turkey? Here are some Thanksgiving tips from Copeland’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said it receives calls on Thanksgiving Day all the time about fires or burns from a turkey frying accident.

To avoid a visit from firefighters or to the emergency room, here are 5 reminders from Randy Wyse, President of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, who walked us through a demonstration of what happens if you fry a turkey that is frozen or not completely dethawed.

Water or ice added to hot oil can cause a flash fire. This fire can shoot up several feet igniting anything above it.

Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before dipping it into an oil fryer

Pat the outside of the turkey to make sure it is dry to avoid a flash fire from the reaction of the water to the oil

Check to ensure the fryer is on stable ground; concrete or a flat grass area is best to prevent it from tipping

Do not overfill your pot with oil, which can send hot oil spilling over the side when the turkey is added to the pot

Keep a fire extinguisher close, in case a fire starts

Click the play button below to see what happened in 2021 when JFRD demonstrated adding a frozen turkey to an oil fryer: