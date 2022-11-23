Frying a turkey? 5 safety reminders before you cook your bird

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said it receives calls on Thanksgiving Day all the time about fires or burns from a turkey frying accident.
To avoid a visit from firefighters or to the emergency room, here are 5 reminders from Randy Wyse, President of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, who walked us through a demonstration of what happens if you fry a turkey that is frozen or not completely dethawed.
Water or ice added to hot oil can cause a flash fire. This fire can shoot up several feet igniting anything above it.
- Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before dipping it into an oil fryer
- Pat the outside of the turkey to make sure it is dry to avoid a flash fire from the reaction of the water to the oil
- Check to ensure the fryer is on stable ground; concrete or a flat grass area is best to prevent it from tipping
- Do not overfill your pot with oil, which can send hot oil spilling over the side when the turkey is added to the pot
- Keep a fire extinguisher close, in case a fire starts
Click the play button below to see what happened in 2021 when JFRD demonstrated adding a frozen turkey to an oil fryer: