Food

Frying a turkey? 5 safety reminders before you cook your bird

Jennifer Waugh, The Morning Show anchor, I-Team reporter

Frying a turkey? Here are some Thanksgiving tips from Copeland’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said it receives calls on Thanksgiving Day all the time about fires or burns from a turkey frying accident.

To avoid a visit from firefighters or to the emergency room, here are 5 reminders from Randy Wyse, President of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, who walked us through a demonstration of what happens if you fry a turkey that is frozen or not completely dethawed.

Water or ice added to hot oil can cause a flash fire. This fire can shoot up several feet igniting anything above it.

  • Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before dipping it into an oil fryer
  • Pat the outside of the turkey to make sure it is dry to avoid a flash fire from the reaction of the water to the oil
  • Check to ensure the fryer is on stable ground; concrete or a flat grass area is best to prevent it from tipping
  • Do not overfill your pot with oil, which can send hot oil spilling over the side when the turkey is added to the pot
  • Keep a fire extinguisher close, in case a fire starts

Click the play button below to see what happened in 2021 when JFRD demonstrated adding a frozen turkey to an oil fryer:

News4JAX's Melanie Lawson shows us what could happen if you don't thaw your turkey completely.

