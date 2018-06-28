Americans vote Taco Bell as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'

We're not joking... Taco Bell has been voted 'America’s favorite Mexican restaurant', according to a survey conducted by Harris Poll.

The 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study asked over 77,000 people in the U.S. ages 15 and over. The online survey took an average of 30 minutes to complete and asked a variety of questions.

Each person was asked to rate a total of 40 randomly selected brands. The study gave participants six options: Taco Bell, Chipotle, Moe's Southwest Grill, Qdoba, Baja Fresh, and Del Taco, Delish reports.

