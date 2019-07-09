Burger King announces new Crispy Taco for $1 on Taco Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ready to celebrate Taco Tuesday? You can do that at Burger King now.

The fast-food chain launched it's new crispy taco this Tuesday.

It features a crunchy tortilla, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and savory taco sauce.

And it will only set you back one dollar. The tacos were first tested just in western states, but it was so successful the chain is launching it nationwide for a limited time.

the best part of going out? getting tacos afterwards. introducing our Crispy Taco, only $1 and only at Burger King. pic.twitter.com/sgMO2vODeZ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 9, 2019

