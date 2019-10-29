Cinotti's Bakery is selling gator shaped subs for FLGA game

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - How awesome is this!

One local bakery is selling Florida vs. Georgia-inspired foods ahead of the big game on Saturday!

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will be held on Saturday and Cinotti's Bakery in Jacksonville Beach has all of your delicious tailgating foods.

They have everything from Gator shaped subs to your favorite cookies.

They are also selling sandwich trays with orange and blue/red and black Dinner rolls and cupcakes in team colors!

You can order your party goods at 904-246-1728

LOCATION: 1523 Penman Rd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

