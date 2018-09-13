Floridians Rejoice! Pub Subs are just $5.99 for a limited time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a Florida favorite -- subs from Publix. And things just got better.

From now until September 19, 2018, you can get a whole sub for $5.99. (Date may vary)

It looked like a fake promotion, but Publix confirmed the deal on Thursday.

It appears the deal excludes double meat and cheese, bacon, guacamole, and hummus subs.

News4Jax checked online where it said a half sub was $5.69 and a whole was $5.99. That's a saving of up to $2.

You can also order online to receive the deal.

