Here is how you can score free frozen yogurt on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday is National Frozen Yogurt Day!

To celebrate, several shops are giving away the sweet treat for free.

SweetFrog is offering members of the sweetRewards loyalty program a buy-one-get-one free deal on Wednesday. Click here to become a loyalty member. It's free.

National Frozen Yogurt Day is a day made for sweetFrog! Loyalty members can enjoy a Buy One, Get One FREE froyo of equal or lesser value 🐸💕 pic.twitter.com/JWgfLbxYpA — sweetFrog (@sweetFrog) February 6, 2019

Yogurt Mountain is giving you a buy-one-get-one free deal from 4 p.m. to close Wednesday.

Join us for buy one get one FREE on Wed. February 6th from 4pm-close to celebrate #NationalFrozenYogurtDay. At participating locations, see store for details. pic.twitter.com/N43aZwQS1i — Yogurt Mountain (@YogurtMountain) February 5, 2019

