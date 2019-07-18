Food

Publix Kitchen: Ancho Salmon with Corn Relish and Avocado Rice

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

Ingredients
2 tablespoons ancho (or chili) powder
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
4 salmon fillets, skin removed (about 11/2 lb)
1 tablespoon + 1/4 cup canola oil
2 ears yellow corn
1/4 bunch fresh cilantro , finely chopped
2 green onions, finely chopped
1 small jalapeiio pepper, finely chopped
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 cup lime juice
1 (12-oz) package frozen savory herb cauliflower rice
2 Hass avocados

STEPS
1.    Preheat grill (or grill pan). Combine ancho , brown sugar , cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a plate . Coat salmon with 1 tablespoon oil, then press both sides of salmon into ancho mixture until evenly coated (wash hands).
2.    Place corn on grill; cook 8 minutes, turning occasionally , then move over indirect heat and cook 6 more minutes or until crisp-tender. Place salmon on grill with corn; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and 145°F.
3.    Chop cilantro (1/4 cup), green onions, and jalapeiio (remove seeds and membrane, if desired). Combine in medium bowl: honey, lime juice, cilantro, green onions, jalapeiios, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; whisk in remaining 1/4 cup oil until blended.
4.    Remove corn from cob; whisk into honey mixture . Microwave rice following package inst ructions . Peel and pit avocados; cut into small cubes and gently stir into rice. Arrange rice on serving plate; top with salmon and spoon corn relish over salmon. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 620kcal; FAT 37.00g; SAT FAT 4.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 880mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 13g; PROTEIN 49g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%
 