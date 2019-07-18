Publix Kitchen: Ancho Salmon with Corn Relish and Avocado Rice

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe



Ingredients

2 tablespoons ancho (or chili) powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 salmon fillets, skin removed (about 11/2 lb)

1 tablespoon + 1/4 cup canola oil

2 ears yellow corn

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro , finely chopped

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 small jalapeiio pepper, finely chopped

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup lime juice

1 (12-oz) package frozen savory herb cauliflower rice

2 Hass avocados

STEPS

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Combine ancho , brown sugar , cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a plate . Coat salmon with 1 tablespoon oil, then press both sides of salmon into ancho mixture until evenly coated (wash hands).

2. Place corn on grill; cook 8 minutes, turning occasionally , then move over indirect heat and cook 6 more minutes or until crisp-tender. Place salmon on grill with corn; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until grill-marked and 145°F.

3. Chop cilantro (1/4 cup), green onions, and jalapeiio (remove seeds and membrane, if desired). Combine in medium bowl: honey, lime juice, cilantro, green onions, jalapeiios, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; whisk in remaining 1/4 cup oil until blended.

4. Remove corn from cob; whisk into honey mixture . Microwave rice following package inst ructions . Peel and pit avocados; cut into small cubes and gently stir into rice. Arrange rice on serving plate; top with salmon and spoon corn relish over salmon. Serve.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 620kcal; FAT 37.00g; SAT FAT 4.50g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 880mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 13g; PROTEIN 49g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

