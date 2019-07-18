Publix Kitchen: Cheesy Beef and Ranch Pie with Salad Royale

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with french fries, fresh-cut fruit, and brownies for dessert.

• Although this pie filling has a fluffy egg texture similar to a quiche, it is filled with hearty cheeseburger flavor . You can add a little drizzle of mustard and ketchup as you serve the pie.



COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare pie and begin to bake (10 minutes)

• Prepare salad; serve (40 minutes)

CHEESY BEEF AND RANCH PIE

Ingredients

1 (9-inch) frozen deep-dish piecrust

3/4 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat

1 cup prediced yellow onions

3 large eggs (or 3/4 cup egg substitute)

3/4 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup reduced-fat olive oil mayonnaise

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place piecrust on baking sheet (for easier handling). Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place ground beef and onions in pan; brown 5- 7 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until nopink remains. Drain and set aside .

2. Whisk in large bowl: eggs, milk, mayonnaise, flour, and seasoning until blended; stir in meat mixture and cheese. Spoon mixture into piecrust ; bake 30-35 minutes until center of pie is set and beef is 160°F. Let stand 5 minutes to cool before serving.

SALAD ROYALE

Ingredients

1 bag American salad blend (11-12 oz)

8 oz prediced tomatoes (1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cooked bacon pieces

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

Steps

1. Place salad blend in large bowl.

2. Add remaining ingredients; toss and serve .



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 730kcal ; FAT 51 .00g ; SAT FAT 17.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 195mg; SODIUM 1440mg; CARB 34g; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 32g; CALC 36%; VITA 35%; VIT C 80%; IRON 21%

Cheesy Beef and Ranch Pie

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 560kcal; FAT 38.00g; SAT FAT 13.00g ; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 175mg; SODIUM 880mg; CARB 27g; FIBER 1.00g ; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN 25g; CALC 30%; VITA 10%; VIT C 60%; IRON 15%

Salad Royale

CALORIES (per 1/ 6 recipe) 170kcal; FAT 13.00g; SAT FAT 4.00g ; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 560mg; CARB 7g; FIBER 1.00g ; SUGARS Sg; PROTEIN 7g; CALC 6%; VITA 25%; VIT C 20%; IRON 6%

