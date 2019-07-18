Publix Kitchen: Cowboy Chicken and Rice

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
1 (10-oz) box frozen chopped spinach , thawed
2 small tomatoes, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 1/2 teaspoons roasted garlic-herb seasoning
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 (2-ct , 8.8-oz) package precooked brown rice
2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
1 (15 .5-oz) can white chili beans
STEPS
1. Microwave spinach 1-2 minutes or until thawed ; squeeze spinach to remove excess liquid . Chop tomatoes roughly. Cut chicken into small, 1/2-inch pieces (wash hands); combine with seasoning and vinegar until blended.
2. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 1-2 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add chicken; cook 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until chicken is browned. Add rice, corn, and tomatoes to pan; cook 2 minutes.
3. Stir in spinach and beans; simmer 2-3 more minutes or until steaming and chicken is 165 °F. Serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/ 6 recipe) 340kcal; FAT 7.00g; SAT FAT 1.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 450mg; CARB 39g; FIBER 7.00g ; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 8%; VITA 35%; VIT C 25%; IRON 15%