Publix Kitchen: Grilled Dilly Pork and Sauce

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe



INGREDIENTS

1 lemon, for zest/juice

1 cup deli-style dill pickle relish, drained and divided

1/4 cup pickle juice

3 oz shallots, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped and divided

24 oz fingerling (or baby) potatoes, halved

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 teaspoons roasted garlic-herb seasoning, divided

Nonstick aluminum foil

4 (1-inch-thick) boneless pork loin chops (about 2 lb)

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

STEPS

1. Halve potatoes, then place in microwave-safe bowl and cover; microwave on HIGH for 6 minutes, then drain. Combine potatoes, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 cup relish, 1 tablespoon dill, and 1 teaspoon seasoning; toss to coat.

2. Place 4 sheets of foil on workspace. Divide potato mixture evenly in center of foil sheets. Bring up ends of foil and double-fold both sides up to completely seal pouches. Place pouches seam-side up on grill; cook pouches 8-10 minutes until potatoes are tender (do not turn).

3. Season pork with 1 teaspoon seasoning and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place pork on grill; cook 3-4 minutes on each side until grill-marked and 145°F. Combine yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, pickle juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning, 1/2 cup relish, and 1 tablespoon dill.

4. Remove pork and pouches from grill; remove contents carefully from pouches onto serving plates. Serve potatoes with pork drizzled with sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 560kcal; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 160mg; SODIUM 790mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 59g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%

