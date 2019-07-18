Food

Publix Kitchen: Grilled Dilly Pork and Sauce

with Potato Pouches

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes. 

INGREDIENTS
1 lemon, for zest/juice
1 cup deli-style dill pickle relish, drained and divided
1/4 cup pickle juice
3 oz shallots, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped and divided
24 oz fingerling (or baby) potatoes, halved
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
3 teaspoons roasted garlic-herb seasoning, divided
Nonstick aluminum foil
4 (1-inch-thick) boneless pork loin chops (about 2 lb)
3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

STEPS
1.    Halve potatoes, then place in microwave-safe bowl and cover; microwave on HIGH for 6 minutes, then drain. Combine potatoes, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 cup relish, 1 tablespoon dill, and 1 teaspoon seasoning; toss to coat.
2.    Place 4 sheets of foil on workspace. Divide potato mixture evenly in center of foil sheets. Bring up ends of foil and double-fold both sides up to completely seal pouches. Place pouches seam-side up on grill; cook pouches 8-10 minutes until potatoes are tender (do not turn).
3.    Season pork with 1 teaspoon seasoning and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place pork on grill; cook 3-4 minutes on each side until grill-marked and 145°F. Combine yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, pickle juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning, 1/2 cup relish, and 1 tablespoon dill.
4.    Remove pork and pouches from grill; remove contents carefully from pouches onto serving plates. Serve potatoes with pork drizzled with sauce.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 560kcal; FAT 20.00g; SAT FAT 5.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 160mg; SODIUM 790mg; CARB 36g; FIBER 4.00g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 59g; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 15%
 