Publix Kitchen: Grilled Sausage Salad with Berry-Peach Cobbler

Cooking Sequence

• Prepare cobbler and begin to grill (10minutes)

• Prepare salad; serve cobbler when complete (40 minutes)

BERRY-PEACH COBBLER

Ingredients

2 large fresh peaches

1 lemon, for zest/juice

8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

2 cups fresh (or frozen) berries (such as blueberries, blackberries , raspberries, strawberries)

1 (7-oz) package berry muffin mix, divided

Cooking spray

Vanilla ice cream or whipped topping (optional)

Steps

1. Preheat grill onmedium. Peel peaches (if desired) and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices (about 3 cups). Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon). Cut butter into small cubes.

2. Combine in large bowl: peaches, berries, zest, juice, and 1/4 cup muffin mix; stir until mixed. Combine butter and remaining muffin mix in second bowl until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Coat 10-inch cast iron skillet with spray . Pour fruit mixture evenly into skillet; sprinkle with crumb mixture.

3. Place on grill and cover; grill 25-30 minutes or until sauce is bubbly and thick, and topping is golden. Let stand 10 minutes to cool. Serve with ice cream or thawed whipped topping, if desired. (Makes 9 servings.)

GRILLED SAUSAGE SALAD

Ingredients

1 small red onion

4 large fresh peaches, halved

Cooking spray

4 hot (or mild) Italian sausage links (about 1 lb)

1/4 cup raspberry vinaigrette

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons fresh mint, coarsely chopped

5 oz spring salad blend

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

Steps

1. Preheat grill. Cut onion into 1-inch-thick slices; halve peaches (remove pits). Coat onions and peaches with spray.

2. Place sausage on grill ; cook 8-10 minutes, turning occasiona lly, or until grill-marked and 160 °F. Grill onions and peaches 2- 3 minutes on each side , or until grill-marked and onions are tender. Whisk vinaigrette and cumin.

3. Slice sausage; roughly chop onions, peaches, and mint (leaves only). Place all ingredients (except dressing) in salad bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat, then serve .

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Berry-Peach Cobbler

CALORIES (per 1/ 9 recipe) 220kcal ; FAT 14.00g; SAT FAT 7.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 100mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 1.00g ; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN lg; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

Grilled Sausage Salad

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 23.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 630mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 3.00g ; SUGARS 18g ; PROTEIN 17g ; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%

