Publix Kitchen: Grilled Sausage Salad with Berry-Peach Cobbler

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
Click here to print the recipe
Cooking Sequence
• Prepare cobbler and begin to grill (10minutes)
• Prepare salad; serve cobbler when complete (40 minutes)
BERRY-PEACH COBBLER
Ingredients
2 large fresh peaches
1 lemon, for zest/juice
8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
2 cups fresh (or frozen) berries (such as blueberries, blackberries , raspberries, strawberries)
1 (7-oz) package berry muffin mix, divided
Cooking spray
Vanilla ice cream or whipped topping (optional)
Steps
1. Preheat grill onmedium. Peel peaches (if desired) and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices (about 3 cups). Zest lemon (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon). Cut butter into small cubes.
2. Combine in large bowl: peaches, berries, zest, juice, and 1/4 cup muffin mix; stir until mixed. Combine butter and remaining muffin mix in second bowl until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Coat 10-inch cast iron skillet with spray . Pour fruit mixture evenly into skillet; sprinkle with crumb mixture.
3. Place on grill and cover; grill 25-30 minutes or until sauce is bubbly and thick, and topping is golden. Let stand 10 minutes to cool. Serve with ice cream or thawed whipped topping, if desired. (Makes 9 servings.)
GRILLED SAUSAGE SALAD
Ingredients
1 small red onion
4 large fresh peaches, halved
Cooking spray
4 hot (or mild) Italian sausage links (about 1 lb)
1/4 cup raspberry vinaigrette
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons fresh mint, coarsely chopped
5 oz spring salad blend
1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
Steps
1. Preheat grill. Cut onion into 1-inch-thick slices; halve peaches (remove pits). Coat onions and peaches with spray.
2. Place sausage on grill ; cook 8-10 minutes, turning occasiona lly, or until grill-marked and 160 °F. Grill onions and peaches 2- 3 minutes on each side , or until grill-marked and onions are tender. Whisk vinaigrette and cumin.
3. Slice sausage; roughly chop onions, peaches, and mint (leaves only). Place all ingredients (except dressing) in salad bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat, then serve .
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Berry-Peach Cobbler
CALORIES (per 1/ 9 recipe) 220kcal ; FAT 14.00g; SAT FAT 7.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 100mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 1.00g ; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN lg; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%
Grilled Sausage Salad
CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 23.00g; SAT FAT 8.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g ; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 630mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 3.00g ; SUGARS 18g ; PROTEIN 17g ; CALC 6%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 10%