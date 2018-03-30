Sheriff, Duval School Board at odds on arming school personnel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A sweeping school safety bill passed earlier this month by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Rick Scott would allow certain school personnel who are not full-time teachers to be trained and carry guns on campus -- but only if the county's sheriff and school board agree on it.

While Putnam County and other counties across the state have agreed to participate in -- and take state funding for -- what is called the Guardian Program -- Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and the Duval County School Board do not agree.

In an extensive interview with News4Jax discussing issues raised at the "Generation Under Fire" town hall, Williams said never believed in arming teachers, but would consider training and equipping other school personnel.

"I think teachers have enough to do as it is," Williams said. "I think there’s a role for someone who is solely dedicated to the protection of the school. I think when you wear too many hats and you have too many missions today, you will fail at one of them, and this one is too important to have someone fail."

On Aug. 13 -- the first day of Duval County’s 2018-2019 school year -- all 197 schools will be required to have an armed officer on campus during school hours. That's the sixth-largest school district in Florida.

Duval County Schools Board Police already have a full-time officer at every middle and high school, but the district said it would cost $14.3 million to add a sworn police officer to each of the county's 101 elementary schools

If the charter schools in Duval County also get sworn officers, the cost will rise to $18.7 million.

In passing the requirement for an officer at every school provides, the Legislature funded $4.1 million to Duval County, leaving the district $14.6 million short.

The School Board has expressed opposition to arming any school employees, saying it feels it should be the job of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement-credentialed, armed, sworn law enforcement officers to protect students on school property.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Sheriff Williams on officers and armed 'guardians'

Williams said putting guns in the hands of school employees may be the only way to have someone armed at every public school and follow the new law designed to keep students safe. He said the Sheriff's Office and School Board are working together on a plan.

"Nothing's been finalized. We have to talk about those options. At the end of the day we have to have someone on every single campus every day."

Williams mentioned not just the possibility of arming a school employee, but also someone from within the school community.

“Sure, it can be an employee. Absolutely," Williams said. "I think with the right training, the right oversight, being an employee of the school and having the mission of protecting schools from outside threats could work. Again there’s work to do to get us to that point in Jacksonville."

Because of different opinions and standpoints, Williams said there will be several meetings between the Sheriff’s Office and School Board over the next few months. Their goal is to come up with a plan that both agencies are comfortable with and leaves students and teachers feeling safe and secure.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Sheriff Williams on gun control debate

UNCUT: Replay entire Generation Under Fire town hall

Asked how that conversation, including with students, will continue on his end, Williams said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is going to do the following things to help keep the conversation going:

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.