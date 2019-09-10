Freeform releases '31 Nights Of Halloween' schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This is the moment we've all been waiting for!

Fall is right around the corner and we can already smell the pumpkin spice, taste the candy and hear the ghosts and ghouls!

Now get ready to mark your calendars because Freeform just released the full schedule for its spooktacular 31 Nights of Halloween!

The event begins on October 1 and will run until October 31.

Here is the full list of frightening and fantastic movies:

Tuesday, October 1

Golden Ticket Day 12:30pm/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

12:30pm/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 3pm/2c Monster House

5:05pm/4:05c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45pm/5:45c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Zombieland

Wednesday, October 2

Freeform Premiere 11:30am/10:30c Scared Shrekless

11:30am/10:30c Scared Shrekless 12pm/11c Monster House

Freeform Premiere 2:05pm/1:05c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

4:10pm/3:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

Freeform Premiere 8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon​​​​​​​

12am/11c ParaNorman

Thursday, October 3

12:30pm/11:30c Edward Scissorhands​​​​​​​

2:40pm/1:40c ParaNorman​​​​​​​

4:45pm/3:45c The Haunted Mansion (2003) Double Feature

6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)

8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values​​​​​​​

12am/11c Edward Scissorhands

Friday, October 4

Freeform Premiere 11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins 11:30am/10:30c Hook (1991)

2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion (2003) Double Feature

4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family (1991)

6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 5

7am/6c ParaNorman​​​​​​​

9am/8c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

11:10am/10:10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

1:40pm/12:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45pm/2:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Goosebumps

11:30pm/10:30c Monster House

1:30am/12:30c Scared Shrekless

Sunday, October 6

7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30am/8:30c Monster House

11:30am/10:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35pm/2:35c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

5:45pm/4:45c Goosebumps

8:15pm/7:15c Hotel Transylvania

10:20pm/9:20c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12:30am/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30am/12:30c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

Monday, October 7

11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30pm/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30pm/12:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10pm/3:10c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

6:20pm/5:20c Hotel Transylvania

8:25pm/7:25c Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, October 8

11am/10c The Haunted Mansion (2003)​​​​​​​

1pm/12c The Corpse Bride​​​​​​​

3pm/2c Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30pm/4:30c Ghostbusters II​​​​​​​

8pm/7c Iron Man​​​​​​​

12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, October 9

11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40pm/11:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45pm/1:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55pm/3:55c Iron Man

8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon​​​​​​​

12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, October 10

11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30am/10:30c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40pm/12:40c Monster House

3:45pm/2:45c Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo​​​​​​​

6:15pm/5:15c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:25pm/7:25c Hotel Transylvania

10:30pm/9:30c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!​​​​​​​

12am/11c Monster House

Friday, October 11

11am/10c Scared Shrekless​​​​​​​

11:30am/10:30c Disney•Pixar's Finding Nemo​​​​​​​

2pm/1c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

4:05pm/3:05c Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles​​​​​​​

6:45pm/5:45c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15pm/6:15c Hotel Transylvania

9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas​​​​​​​

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 12

7am/6c Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30am/8:30c Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles​​​​​​​

12:10pm/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas Double Feature

1:50pm/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)

3:55pm/2:55c Addams Family Values

Saturday Scream-a-thon

Freeform Premiere 6pm/5c Scream

Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Scream 2

Freeform Premiere 11:20pm/10:20c Scream 3

Sunday, October 13

7am/6c Ghostbusters II

9:35am/8:35c The Corpse Bride

11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)

1:15pm/12:15c Addams Family Values

3:20pm/2:20c Disney•Pixar's Finding Dory

5:25pm/4:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

7:30pm/6:30c Disney's Moana​​​​​​​

10pm/9c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12:10am/11:10c The Corpse Bride

Monday, October 14

11:30am/10:30c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

1:40pm/12:40c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

3:45pm/2:45c Matilda

5:50pm/4:50c Mrs. Doubtfire​​​​​​​

8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, October 15

11:30am/10:30c Matilda

1:40pm/12:40c Mrs. Doubtfire​​​​​​​

4:45pm/3:45c Hotel Transylvania Double Feature

6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)

8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values​​​​​​​

12am/11c Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 16

11am/10c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40pm/12:40c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​ Double Feature

3:50pm/2:50c The Addams Family (1991)

5:55pm/4:55c Addams Family Values

8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon​​​​​​​

12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Thursday, October 17

11am/10c ParaNorman​​​​​​​

1:05pm/12:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10pm/2:10c 101 Dalmatians (1996)

5:15pm/4:15c The Corpse Bride Double Feature

6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed​​​​​​​

12am/11c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Friday, October 18

11am/10c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest​​​​​​​

12pm/11c National Treasure Triple Feature

3pm/2c Scream

5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2

8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3​​​​​​​

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 19

7am/6c ParaNorman​​​​​​​

9:05am/8:05c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

11:15am/10:15c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

4:15pm/3:15c Disney's Zootopia​​​​​​​

6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:55pm/7:55c Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25pm/10:25c Ghostbusters II

Sunday, October 20

7am/6c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest​​​​​​​

8am/7c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

10:05am/9:05c Disney's Zootopia​​​​​​​

12:35pm/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05pm/2:05c Ghostbusters II

5:35pm/4:35c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

7:45pm/6:45c Hotel Transylvania

9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)

11:55pm/10:55c Addams Family Values

Monday, October 21

11am/10c The Corpse Bride

12:35pm/11:35c The Addams Family (1991)

2:40pm/1:40c Addams Family Values

4:45pm/3:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25pm/5:25c Hotel Transylvania

8:30pm/7:30c Goosebumps

Tuesday, October 22

11am/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03pm/11:03c Scared Shrekless​​​​​​​

12:35pm/11:35c Monster House

2:40pm/1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20pm/3:20c Goosebumps

6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed​​​​​​​

12am/11c Monster House

Wednesday, October 23

11am/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30pm/2:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Moana​​​​​​​

8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon​​​​​​​

12am/11c Matilda

Thursday, October 24

11am/10c Matilda

1:10pm/12:10c Disney's Moana​​​​​​​

3:40pm/2:40c Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15pm/5:15c Ghostbusters II

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Friday, October 25

11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32am/10:32c Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05pm/1:05c Ghostbusters II

4:40pm/3:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:55pm/7:55c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.​​​​​​​

12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 26

7am/6c Monster House

9:10am/8:10c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

11:20am/10:20c Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25pm/12:25c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30pm/2:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:35pm/4:35c The Addams Family (1991)

7:40pm/6:40c Addams Family Values

9:45pm/8:45c Hotel Transylvania

11:50pm/10:50c Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 27

7am/6c Scooby-Doo (2002)​​​​​​​

9am/8c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55pm/1:55c The Addams Family (1991)​​​​​​​

5pm/4c Addams Family Values

7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania

9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 28

7am/6c Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30am/10:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30pm/12:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas Triple Feature

3:10pm/2:10c Scream

5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2

8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3

Tuesday, October 29

7:30am/6:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)​​​​​​​

11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35pm/11:35c Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40pm/1:40c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45pm/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)

6:50pm/5:50c Addams Family Values

8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania​​​​​​​

12am/11c The Corpse Bride

Wednesday, October 30

7:30am/6:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)​​​​​​​

11am/10c The Corpse Bride

12:30pm/11:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35pm/1:35c The Addams Family (1991)

4:40pm/3:40c Addams Family Values

6:45pm/5:45c Hotel Transylvania

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)

Thursday, October 31

11:30am/10:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

Hocus Pocus Marathon 12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​ 2:35pm/1:35c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

*All programming is subject to change without notice*

