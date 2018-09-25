'Pineapple Pumpkins' scream Florida this Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It could be the most Florida way to celebrate Halloween: Pineapple Pumpkins.

People have been sharing photos of the spooky, spiky decorations on social media.

The trendy decor is catching the eye of Floridians everywhere, as pineapples are a popular fruit tied to sunshine and relaxation.

This family-fun project is perfect to get into the Halloween spirit, in a unique way.

Tutorials on YouTube show how one would go about making the sweet Jack-O-Lantern.

Word on the street is that it's hard to do, and the pineapple version won't last as long as a pumpkin.

But on the bright side, you have some cut up pineapple as a treat while you're carving!

Martha Stewart offers these tips for Pineapple carving:

MATERIALS

Pineapple

Pineapple corer

Knife

LED tea lights

Optional for Batty Pineapple: black cardstock paper, bamboo skewers, tape, scissors

STEPS

Cut off stem of pineapple and use the pineapple corer to hollow the pineapple; remove the pit with a knife. Carve a jack-o'-lantern face in the pineapple as you would a pumpkin. (Tip: Due to it’s stickiness, drawing out a design on the pineapple with a marker doesn’t work that well so you will have to freehand.) Place LED tea light where the pit was removed. Optional for Batty Pineapple: Cut out bat wings from black cardstock and tape to bamboo skewers. Insert into sides of pineapple. (Tip: We used 2 bamboo skewers, broke them in half, and used only the pointed ends.)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.