1 case of Norovirus confirmed at St. Johns County school

One case of Norovirus was confirmed at a St. Johns County school last week, but authorities will not say if it was one of the dozens of students of Creekside High School who became sick last Thursday.

Of the 2,300 students at the school, 179 students were absent on Thursday and 19 students and one teacher checked out before the end of the school day complaining of diarrhea and other symptoms. On Friday, only 549 showed up for classes -- 24% of the student body.

The Health Department confirmed one case of Norovirus.

School officials said staff used and continues to use a phenolic-based disinfectant to wipe down surfaces that students and staff would typically come into contact with -- things like door handles and desktop -- and used an electrostatic sprayer that uses a chlorinated-based disinfectant inside classroom spaces. Both products are designed to kill Norovirus, flu, MRSA, GRSA, HIV, Hepatitis A, B and C, Rhinovirus. The fog-based disinfectant is also a food-grade sanitizer and is non-toxic.

Creekside’s canceled girls basketball games scheduled after school Thursday and all athletic events on Friday night as a precaution.

The school district said Wednesday that attendance and check out numbers at the school were back to normal.