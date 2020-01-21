How a hug can help your child more than you might think

Jan. 21 is National Hugging Day.

Everyone needs a good hug every now and then. And, according to Dr. Emily Mudd, of Cleveland Clinic Children’s, when we hug our children, it actually helps them regulate their emotions, and helps their brains develop.

“We know that even from the moment we’re born, that touch, physical touch, attention, and hugs, are so very important for both nervous system regulation, and brain development,” she said. “From the moment we’re born -- we talk about kangaroo care and the importance of skin-to-skin contact and that really continues through childhood.”

Mudd said research has shown that when we receive a hug, our brains release oxytocin -- which is the “feel good” brain chemical.

She said receiving a hug can also help children manage stress, by calming the release of cortisol, which is the stress hormone.

When a child is having a “meltdown” or is overly stressed, Mudd said, giving them a hug can help them calm down.

When kids receive warmth and affection from their parents at a very young age, research has shown they are more likely to have greater resiliency, get better grades, and have better parent-child relationships into adulthood.

But if your child isn’t a “hugger” or gets shy around family members, Mudd said don’t force them to give a hug.

“It’s OK to keep a very simple message, for whatever the age of the child is, that ‘you’re in control of your body, and if you don’t want to hug an aunt or an uncle at this gathering, that’s OK, but you can find another way to show them affection,’” she said. “Instead, you can share a special memory with them, give them a high-five; spend extra time with them, and be sure to explain this in advance to your relatives, too.”

Mudd said, of course, hugs will change as your children get older because teenagers don’t have the same physical attention needs as toddlers.

But regardless of their age, letting your child know that you are there for them, unconditionally, is essential for their development and well-being.